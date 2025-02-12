Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

