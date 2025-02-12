Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.