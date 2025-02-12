Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

