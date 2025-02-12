Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,435,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,149,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,777,000. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,403,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 345,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

