Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,204,000 after buying an additional 748,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,011,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 254,779 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,983,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 111.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67,990 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $164.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.