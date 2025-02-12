Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARM were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ARM alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARM by 186.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 21.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,705,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.72. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.