Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $556,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,185,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,438,000 after acquiring an additional 125,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,024,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 205.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 274.38, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,862.98. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 777,586 shares of company stock valued at $111,444,979 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

