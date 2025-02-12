Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

