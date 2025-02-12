Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in APA were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in APA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 406,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Insider Transactions at APA

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

