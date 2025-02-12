Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.





