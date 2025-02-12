Suncor Energy (SU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

