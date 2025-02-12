TC Energy FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

TRP stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 167,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,437,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,627,000 after buying an additional 344,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,687,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,035,952,000 after buying an additional 734,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 911,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after acquiring an additional 74,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $8,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

