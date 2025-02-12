Teck Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the average daily volume of 6,250 call options.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 720,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,495,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,337,000 after buying an additional 165,759 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE TECK opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.