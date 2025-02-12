Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63.
Tecnoglass Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.
About Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
