Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tecnoglass

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Trading Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 4,735.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 20.7% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 27.1% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.