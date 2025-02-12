Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $322.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.71.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 39,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $328.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.14 and a 200 day moving average of $305.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 161.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

