Teucrium Wheat Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,829 put options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 833 put options.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAT. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA WEAT opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

