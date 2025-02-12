The Carlyle Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,116 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 361% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,328 put options.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

