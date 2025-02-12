The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.