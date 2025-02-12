THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,103,000 after acquiring an additional 619,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $52,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 171,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

