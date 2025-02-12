TKO Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 116,901 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,296% compared to the average volume of 4,879 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,816.50. The trade was a 31.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 177,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.99 per share, with a total value of $29,523,147.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188,966 shares in the company, valued at $363,346,466.34. This trade represents a 8.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,107,826 shares of company stock worth $319,543,341 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $176.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $178.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -420.50 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

