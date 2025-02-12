Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $11.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($23.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($203.00) by $180.00. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:TNXP Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

