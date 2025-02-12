Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $11.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.00.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($23.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($203.00) by $180.00. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
