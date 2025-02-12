Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Insider Sells £35,400 in Stock

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 30,000 shares of Town Centre Securities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £35,400 ($44,079.19).
Town Centre Securities Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Town Centre Securities Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.05). The company has a market capitalization of £51.40 million, a PE ratio of -203.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.32.
About Town Centre Securities
