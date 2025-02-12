Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Insider Sells £35,400 in Stock

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 30,000 shares of Town Centre Securities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £35,400 ($44,079.19).

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Town Centre Securities Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Town Centre Securities Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.05). The company has a market capitalization of £51.40 million, a PE ratio of -203.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.32.

About Town Centre Securities

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.