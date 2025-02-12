Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,481 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the average volume of 4,934 call options.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Himax Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

