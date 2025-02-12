Traders Purchase Large Volume of Absci Call Options (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,017 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 1,085 call options.

Absci Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of ABSI opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $563.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.11. Absci has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Absci had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 2,321.56%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Absci will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Absci in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

