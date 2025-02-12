Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 2598390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,845,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

