Truist Financial Boosts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $76.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

BERY stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 164,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,238,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

