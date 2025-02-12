Truist Financial Boosts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $58.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 168,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $7,750,000. LHM Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,077,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

