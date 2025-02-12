Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $118.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.3 %

ZBH stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 21,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.