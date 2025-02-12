TSE:SES FY2024 EPS Estimate Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.20.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$14.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$10.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13.

In other Secure Energy Services news, insider David Bonderman sold 2,995 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$48,905.36. Also, insider Llc Tpg Gp A sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$70,475.77. Insiders have sold 15,840 shares of company stock worth $262,498 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

