Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.