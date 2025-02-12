Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Board Authorizes Stock Buyback Plan

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Varonis Systems Price Performance
Varonis Systems stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
