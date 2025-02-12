Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Board Authorizes Stock Buyback Plan

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

