VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Reduced by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 340.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

