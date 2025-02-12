Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $70.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viking Therapeutics traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 886,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,895,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Citigroup began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 54,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,317,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 374,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,228.50. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $8,314,447.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,170,867.50. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,014 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,849 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 10,775.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,565,000 after purchasing an additional 994,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $24,888,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 216,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 452,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

