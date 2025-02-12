Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,182,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $63,095,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,984,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,896 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,938,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 15,720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,281,000 after buying an additional 914,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

