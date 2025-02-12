Vital Energy (VTLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $550.47 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VTLE opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vital Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

