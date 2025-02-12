Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Trading 4.7% Higher After Earnings Beat

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.38. Approximately 549,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,117,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -255.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.