Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UBER

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,674,000 after purchasing an additional 151,307 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 697.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 257,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after buying an additional 225,084 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,636,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

