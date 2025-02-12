Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ORLY

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $9.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $44.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $43.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,323.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,243.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,190.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

