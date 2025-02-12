Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Avantor Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Avantor has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,666,000 after buying an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 557.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963,912 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $33,091,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

