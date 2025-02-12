Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $170.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ATR opened at $142.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $178.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 10.45%. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

