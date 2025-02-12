Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $80.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 716.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $891,535.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $523,657.42. The trade was a 63.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 144,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 306,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,812,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,994,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

