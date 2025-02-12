Wendy Mars Acquires 303 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars bought 303 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £1,827.09 ($2,275.05).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 613.40 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 583.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.14. The company has a market capitalization of £52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,190.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 537.20 ($6.69).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 553 ($6.89).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

