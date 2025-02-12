What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Tenable Q1 Earnings?

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Trading Down 1.7 %

TENB opened at $40.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -133.87 and a beta of 0.87. Tenable has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $52.50.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $100,139.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,415.12. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,463 shares of company stock valued at $894,042 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after buying an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $15,653,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tenable by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $2,494,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.