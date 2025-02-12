What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for MDGL FY2024 Earnings?

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($22.71) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($23.33). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($23.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($11.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.81 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $32.73 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $51.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $331.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of -0.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $189.00 and a twelve month high of $368.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $1,191,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,380. This trade represents a 18.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $34,529.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,114.20. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,090 shares of company stock worth $3,883,621 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

