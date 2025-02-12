What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for PAA Q4 Earnings?

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

PAA stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.65. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 135.71%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

