What is William Blair’s Estimate for Tenable Q2 Earnings?

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Tenable in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.87 and a beta of 0.87. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 160.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Vanderbilt University grew its position in Tenable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 138,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $89,950.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,745.60. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,363.12. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,463 shares of company stock worth $894,042 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

