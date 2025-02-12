What is William Blair’s Forecast for ORLY Q1 Earnings?

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $9.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $44.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $43.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.89 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,323.94 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,350.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,243.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,190.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

