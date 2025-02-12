What is William Blair’s Forecast for SKWD FY2024 Earnings?

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report issued on Friday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97.

In related news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $25,580.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,025.10. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 747,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,352,094. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

