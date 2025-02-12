William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CWK

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.