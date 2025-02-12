William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CWK

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
CWK stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
