William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for Envista Q1 Earnings

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. Envista has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,749,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,360 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 138.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 234,941 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,965,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

